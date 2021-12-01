Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.41.

