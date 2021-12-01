Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,882 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

