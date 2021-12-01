Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

