Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

