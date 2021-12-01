Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGNY. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 714,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Progyny has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Progyny by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,280,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

