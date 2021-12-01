Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $588,405.18 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $588,405.18 and $211,950.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.78 or 0.08003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.79 or 0.98177109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

