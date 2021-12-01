Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NYSE:PLD opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

