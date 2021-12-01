Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PTRA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 64,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 10.95. Proterra has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $31.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Proterra by 52.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

