Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPLPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FPLPY remained flat at $$4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.