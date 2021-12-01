Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

