Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $256,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

