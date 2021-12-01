Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $280,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Outfront Media by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 2,056,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

