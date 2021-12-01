Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of ASO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

