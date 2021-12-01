Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,232,680 shares of company stock worth $83,814,575. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

