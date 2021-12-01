Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GZPFY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

