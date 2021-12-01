Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRTNF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,094. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

