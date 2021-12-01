Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 5.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.39. 83,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,348,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

