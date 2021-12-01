PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.15.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,345. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

