PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

