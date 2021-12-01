Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to report $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

PXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

