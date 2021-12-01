Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Keyence Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyence in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Keyence stock opened at $611.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.81. Keyence has a 12-month low of $437.00 and a 12-month high of $711.32.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

