Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 1,129,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,424. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.