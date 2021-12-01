Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 21733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

