Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quotient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

