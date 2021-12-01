Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

