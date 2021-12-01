RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RadNet reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. 286,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RadNet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RadNet by 45.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.