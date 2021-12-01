Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,335.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $41,335.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

