Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,140.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $15,140.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

