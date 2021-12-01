Raymond James Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$19.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$19.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.27. 5,245,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,032. The company has a market cap of C$30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

