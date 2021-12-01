Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $348.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.65 and a 200 day moving average of $366.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

