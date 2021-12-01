Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.75 and a 200 day moving average of $266.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

