Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 278,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

