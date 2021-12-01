Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.46 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

PLD stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

