Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $278.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

