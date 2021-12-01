Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

