Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,063 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.99. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

