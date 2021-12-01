Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.