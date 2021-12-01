RChain (REV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.42 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 628,210,772 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

