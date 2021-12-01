Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

RGF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

