Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 342.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 9,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,741. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

