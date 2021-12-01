Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Town Centre Securities (TOWN)

Town Centre Securities (LON: TOWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2021 – Town Centre Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Town Centre Securities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/10/2021 – Town Centre Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of TOWN traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.75. The company has a market cap of £68.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Town Centre Securities PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

