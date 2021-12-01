Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Buys A$11,761.02 in Stock

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt acquired 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$11,761.02 ($8,400.73).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Joshua Pitt purchased 355 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,040.15 ($742.96).

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Pitt 250,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.

On Thursday, September 30th, Joshua Pitt purchased 4,891 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,260.76 ($13,757.68).

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joshua Pitt acquired 12,500 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).

On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).

On Monday, September 20th, Joshua Pitt 1,000,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 24%.

About Red Hill Iron

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

