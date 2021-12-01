Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Buys A$11,761.02 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt acquired 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$11,761.02 ($8,400.73).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 4th, Joshua Pitt purchased 355 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,040.15 ($742.96).
  • On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Pitt 250,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.
  • On Thursday, September 30th, Joshua Pitt purchased 4,891 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,260.76 ($13,757.68).
  • On Wednesday, September 15th, Joshua Pitt acquired 12,500 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).
  • On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).
  • On Monday, September 20th, Joshua Pitt 1,000,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 24%.

About Red Hill Iron

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Red Hill Iron (ASX:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.