RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, RED has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $37,219.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00363451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

