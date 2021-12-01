RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

