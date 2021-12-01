Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

