Refinable Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.18 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

