REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $30.19

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $31.90. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

