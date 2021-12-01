REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $30.19

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $31.90. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
