Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.37. 6,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,691. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

