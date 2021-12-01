Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. 55,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

