Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $19 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $697.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $445.60 and a 12 month high of $693.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.93 and its 200 day moving average is $610.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

